Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver that killed bicyclist in Hillsborough: FHP

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Gla. — Troopers are searching for an unknown driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Hillsborough County on Dec. 20, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol FHP) report, the unknown driver was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 92, east of Mobile Villa Drive, at about 10:37 p.m.

The vehicle then traveled onto the shoulder of the highway and hit a bicyclist, who was also traveling westbound, FHP officials said.

Following the collision, the driver fled the scene in a vehicle described as possibly a silver or dark-colored mid-sized SUV, the report stated.

The bicyclist, a 38-year-old Nicaragua man, died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

