Two deaths under investigation in Tampa early Monday morning: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers with the Tampa Police Department (TPD) are investigating two related deaths that occurred hours apart early Monday morning.

TPD responded to the 6900 block of N. Central Avenue a little after 1:15 a.m. May 25, where they found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an idling vehicle.

A few hours later, police were called to a residence in the 200 block of E. Patterson Street for an unresponsive woman. Investigators found signs of a recent fire inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the victims were known to each other and do not believe the incidents were random.

Police are asking anyone with information or home security footage related to the case to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.