Two injured in Tampa shooting on Machado Street: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of Machado Street.

TPD received an initial report that someone had been shot at 1:40 p.m. and received an update that there was a second victim injured as they were making their way to the scene.

TPD said the officer found two males with gunshot wounds. Police officers provided first aid to the men until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported them to a local hospital.

TPD said three Black males with twists in their hair were reportedly seen running from the scene of the shooting before possibly getting into a vehicle. One of the men was described as 5'6" and 130 pounds.

The situation is currently under investigation, and investigators are continuing to gather evidence and witness statements.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 and refer to report #26-224943.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.