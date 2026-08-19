TAMPA, Fla. — Brilliant ideas show up when you least expect them.

For Nicholas Eisengrein, he was delivering food when inspiration struck, a USF business major trying to make ends meet.

"What if I reach out to these businesses that I'm picking up food from and see if they want to advertise in a newsletter for students," says the 22-year-old.

WATCH: USF grad develops free app that lists deals and discounts all over Tampa Bay

USF grad develops free phone app that lists deals and discounts all over Tampa Bay

That newsletter idea would eventually get a technological makeover, becoming a free easy-to-use app called 9Yaps, which features deals and discounts at more than 100 restaurants and businesses all over Tampa Bay.

It's not just for college kids anymore — it's for anyone, at any age, looking to save money.

9Yaps is totally free to download and costs the user nothing — well, except when they want to purchase, say, 2-for-1 margaritas at Don Julio's Mexican restaurant in Tampa, a 9Yaps exclusive deal.

"Think of this as a digital coupon book," says Nick.

More and more businesses are paying Nick to be featured on 9Yaps, a hot idea at a time when people could use a financial break.

9Yaps — 9 different savings categories (movie theater, barbers, local attractions and more) plus Nick is a salesman who likes to "yap" — is available for free for both Apple and Android users.

For more on 9Yaps, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.