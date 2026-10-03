Hillsborough inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Falkenburg Road Jail

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail died after being found unresponsive Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Officials said Carlos Howard, 57, was discovered unresponsive by jail staff just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies began life-saving measures until emergency crews arrived, according to HCSO.

Howard was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

The sheriff's office said Howard's next of kin has been notified.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, HCSO said.