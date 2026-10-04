Purple Alert issued for missing Tampa woman: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have issued a Purple Alert for a missing woman whose family is concerned for her safety.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Samantha Jackson, 40, was last seen Saturday evening in the area of 8400 Rio Bravo Court.

Police said Jackson is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds.

Investigators believe she left the area driving a white Hyundai Sonata bearing Florida tag SKAJ31.

According to police, Jackson made statements to family members and loved ones that raised concerns about her well-being.

Anyone who sees Jackson or knows where she may be is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department immediately at 813-231-6130.