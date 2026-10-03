Woman killed in shooting along Fowler Avenue; man in custody: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed in a shooting along Fowler Avenue on Saturday morning, and a man is in custody as investigators work to determine what led to the violence, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of E. Fowler Ave. following reports of a shooting.

Preliminary information indicates an adult man and an adult woman, who were known to each other, were traveling in a vehicle along Fowler Avenue when the shooting occurred.

Police said the driver, a white man in his early 70s, fired a gun before pulling into a business parking lot and stopping the vehicle.

The passenger, a white woman in her early 70s, was struck in the upper body and died at the scene from her injuries, according to investigators.

The man was taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives.

Police said the firearm has been recovered and secured as evidence.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.