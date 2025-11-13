Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USF police searching for 80-year-old woman missing from Morsani Medical Center

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida Police Department is urgently searching for 80-year-old Peggy Wright, who was last seen at the Morsani Eye Institute on Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance cameras captured Wright at the medical center, located at 13330 USF Laurel Drive, at around 4:30 p.m. Her husband became concerned when she did not return home later that day, according to police.

Officers said he found her vehicle and cell phone in the parking lot around 7 p.m., but reported that she was not with the vehicle. Police said Wright may be disoriented and unable to find her way home.

Authorities are asking for help from the public.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is asked to contact the University of South Florida Police Department immediately at 813-974-2628.

