Tampa man organizes donation drive to send supplies to his hometown in Jamaica

TAMPA, Fla. — Across the Tampa Bay region, people are rallying to send help to Jamaica as the county continues to recover from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Melissa. For one local man, the mission is deeply personal.

Basil Francis has called Tampa home for the past 20 years, but his heart remains in Falmouth, Jamaica, where he grew up and where most of his family still lives.

When Hurricane Melissa tore through the island, Francis went days without hearing from loved ones.

“That was scary, then not being able to contact or hear from anyone was scary. I remember sending a message on WhatsApp to my uncle that said if you see this please, please just say something and you can look and see he hadn't been online. Finally, his son contacted my mother, and we felt a little more at ease.”

When he finally heard his family’s voices, relief was restored.

“My aunt said things are bad but they’re safe and that was the first thing I cared about. Everything can be rebuilt or replaced, I just wanted to know life was not lost,” Francis said.

Even now, communication remains difficult. During an interview, Francis tried to call home, but the connection wouldn’t go through. It is a reminder that many parts of Jamaica are still without reliable cell service.

Despite the challenges, Francis is determined to help from afar. He is organizing a donation drive to collect food, clothing, bedding, and other supplies to send to families who have lost everything.

“When you see that happen to another country that doesn't have the resources to be able to build themselves back up the way we do, the first thing we can do is just help in any way possible,” said Francis.

He set up two in-person drop-off locations. One at Relevant Church in Ybor City and another in Dover at the General RV location.

For those unable to donate in person, an online option is also available.

Click here to donate online.



