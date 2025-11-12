Driver in Ybor City crash faces additional charges

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in the Ybor City crash on Saturday is now facing six additional felony charges.

Silas Sampson, 22, faces three counts of fleeing to elude high-speed serious bodily injury and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Sampson was initially charged with four counts of vehicular homicide after his vehicle plowed into a crowd of people at Bradley's on 7th Avenue, a popular establishment in the historic Ybor City district.

13 other people were injured, and four people died.

Bradley’s video surveillance captured Sampson exiting the driver’s side door of his vehicle, according to the state prosecution’s motion for pretrial detention.

Sampson attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by multiple Tampa Police Department officers.

RECOMMENDED:

