Vehicular homicide showed signs of impairment and said 'just take me to jail' : court document

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect arrested for vehicular homicide in the Ybor City crash on Saturday showed signs of impairment and said he “made a mistake” and said, “just take me to jail”, after asking how many people he killed, according to a court document.

Silas Sampson, 22, was charged with four counts of vehicular homicide after his vehicle plowed into a crowd of people at Bradley's on 7th Avenue, a popular establishment in the historic Ybor City district.

Thirteen other people were injured.

Bradley’s video surveillance captured Sampson exiting the driver’s side door of his, according to the state prosecution’s motion for pretrial detention.

Bradley’s surveillance video depicts at least two individuals “flying through the air,” with one individual hitting the ceiling of Bradley’s outdoor seating area and the other colliding with the exterior wall of Bradley’s on the far side of the outdoor seating area.

Sampson attempted to flee the scene but was arrested by multiple Tampa Police Department officers.

While in custody, Sampson made several statements, including admitting that he “made a mistake.”

He asked how many people he killed, and said “just get me to the jail” so he could “go and sit for a few months,” according to the court document.

Based on multiple signs of impairment such as an odor of alcohol, slurred speech, unsteadiness and bloodshot and watery eyes, law enforcement requested that Sampson provide a blood sample, but he refused.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant and later collected a blood sample from Sampson, which is currently pending analysis.