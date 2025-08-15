VIDEO: 200+ people take over Tampa streets on bikes and scooters

- Hundreds of people on a variety of vehicles took over the streets in South Tampa.
- The Tampa Police Department said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Police said more than 200 people were part of this massive group on bikes, scooters, e-bikes and dirt bikes.
WATCH: VIDEO: 200+ people take over South Tampa streets on bikes and scooters
Arrests & warnings after street takeover
- In the end, four people were arrested and seven others received warnings.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.
Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants