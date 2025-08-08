Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

VIDEO: Hillsborough County Schools staff music video gets reposted by Nick Carter

Hillsborough County Schools music video
<a href="https://x.com/HillsboroughSch">@HillsboroughSch</a>
Hillsborough County Schools music video
Posted
  • Hillsborough County Schools posted a welcome-back music video on their X account.
  • The video was reposted on X by Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys.
  • Watch the video and see Carter's repost here

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.