Debra Patton sentenced to life in prison for 2nd degree murder of her sister

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — Debra Patton was sentenced to life in prison on Monday morning after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing her sister in their Carrollwood home.
Tampa Bay 28 was in the courtroom and learned that Patton said she plans on appealing the sentence.
A jury found Debra Patton guilty of second-degree murder in January.
Investigative reporter Adam Walser has been covering the case since 2021.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
