Debra Patton sentenced to life in prison for 2nd degree murder of her sister

Don Patton
Karen Pais is on the left. Her older sister Debra on the right. This photo was taken nearly 50 years ago. The sisters were 13 months apart in age.
HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — Debra Patton was sentenced to life in prison on Monday morning after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing her sister in their Carrollwood home.

Tampa Bay 28 was in the courtroom and learned that Patton said she plans on appealing the sentence.

A jury found Debra Patton guilty of second-degree murder in January.

Investigative reporter Adam Walser has been covering the case since 2021.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

