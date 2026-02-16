Debra Patton sentenced to life in prison for 2nd degree murder of her sister

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — Debra Patton was sentenced to life in prison on Monday morning after she was found guilty of second-degree murder for killing her sister in their Carrollwood home.

Tampa Bay 28 was in the courtroom and learned that Patton said she plans on appealing the sentence.

A jury found Debra Patton guilty of second-degree murder in January.

Investigative reporter Adam Walser has been covering the case since 2021.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.