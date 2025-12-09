Volunteers bring spirit of the season to children living in foster care

TAMPA, Fla. — Not every kid gets to wake up Christmas morning in their own home, surrounded by family. For children living in foster care, the holidays can be a challenging time, so the community is volunteering its time and effort to make sure children in need have a reason to celebrate.

This month, volunteers from across Tampa Bay brought trees, lights, presents, and most importantly, joy, to the Children’s Home Network in Tampa.

From the living quarters to the front yard to the gymnasium, the Children’s Home Network was lit up with Christmas spirit thanks to dozens of volunteers, or should we say, Santa’s helpers.

“Oh, it means everything, it’s so fulfilling to come in and spread a little Christmas magic and know that the kids are going to come in after school and see this for the first time,” said Kalei Blair.

According to Taylor Cheeseman, with the Children’s Home Network, at any given time there could be up to 50 foster children, between the ages of five to seven-teen, living on campus. The goal is to make the non-profit look and feel like a real home.

“Our kids are like any other, they have the exact same needs, they need love, they need attachment, they need belonging, they need a sense that somebody cares,” said Cheeseman.

Taylor said the look on the children’s faces as they see the decorations for the first time is the best part of the experience.

“With our younger kids, it’s the wonder of Christmas lights and decorations, for the older kids, it’s the excitement of what’s to come, it’s the anticipation of the holiday,” said Cheeseman.

Every kid will also have presents with their name on them under the tree. The volunteers say no one should feel alone or forgotten during the holidays, especially a child.

“It’s going to make their Christmas something that in our hearts is what Christmas is all about for people who at this point their lives really have no family,” said volunteer Ted Hamilton.

While over at the gym, a group of USF students strung lights and hung ornaments. They say it wasn’t that long ago that they were the ones waiting up for Santa.

“I believe making that spirit is something that is a memorable moment in life and that we should share it with others,” said Karilah Fuller.

The Children’s Home Network says one of the biggest reasons they’ve been around since 1892 is the community's support, like this.

“So today these volunteers are carrying that legacy forward, they feel that same call to serve and to give back and to pour their love into these kids and the kids really experience that,” said Cheeseman.





Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.