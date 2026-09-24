Warren Sapp files lawsuit against City of Tampa, claiming First Amendment violation

TAMPA, Fla. — Warren Sapp has filed a lawsuit against the City of Tampa, alleging a First Amendment violation after he was removed from City Hall during a public City Council meeting.

The court documents state Sapp entered City Hall on Sept. 17 to obtain paperwork. The lawsuit claims the City Council meeting was interrupted, council chambers were locked, and Sapp was declared out of order.

Sapp and his attorney say the removal violates his First Amendment rights and other civil rights.

In May, Sapp lost a trespass appeal following events from February 2026, when he allegedly trespassed at the city center while submitting a public records request.

Video of Sapp being removed can be seen below.

Warren Sapp files First Amendment violation lawsuit against City of Tampa