WATCH: Viral video shows incident between Tampa officer and unknown person

A video that has been shared widely on social media depicts an incident between a Tampa police officer and an unknown individual.
WATCH: Viral video shows incident between Tampa officer and unknown personWATCH: Viral video shows incident between Tampa officer and unknown person
- The video is credited to EJ Simmons, and Tampa Bay 28 learned the video was taken at around 2 a.m. on May 16.
- Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the Tampa Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney
Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.
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