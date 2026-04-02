TAMPA, Fla. — A sold-out crowd packed MOSI on Wednesday evening for a front-row seat to history, as about 300 people gathered to watch the Artemis II launch together.

WATCH: 'We just had to come see it': MOSI planetarium brings Artemis II to life for kids and families

MOSI planetarium brings Artemis II to life for kids and families

Inside the Holloway Digital Dome Theatre, home to the Saunders Planetarium, guests watched the launch broadcast on one of the largest dome screens in the country, creating an immersive, larger-than-life experience.

Families filled the theater, with many children looking on in awe as the countdown reached zero. When the rocket lifted off, the crowd erupted in applause, with audible “wows” echoing throughout the dome.

Others stepped outside to the theater’s rooftop, hoping to catch a glimpse of the launch in the sky.

The event marked a milestone not just for NASA but also for MOSI, as the planetarium celebrates its first year of bringing space and science to life for the Tampa Bay community.

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Josh Sword and his wife brought their two sons, Jackson and Bryson, to the watch party, continuing a growing family fascination with space. After a recent trip to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and a SpaceX launch in person, the family made their way to MOSI to experience the excitement of Artemis II together.

“It’s just so exciting. You know, we saw the Apollo — the real Saturn V rocket at the Kennedy Space Center. Then, we saw the real Atlantis Space Shuttle," said Sword. "And, you know, this is just kind of the continuation of the space program, and they just got so super excited that we just had to come see it.”

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Jackson and Bryson showed up to the watch party in astronaut suits, fully embracing the moment. They already say they’re interested in pursuing STEM-related careers when they grow up.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.