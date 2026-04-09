Westbound Hillsborough Avenue closed after Yummy House restaurant fire: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the Yummy House restaurant on Hillsborough Avenue.

TFR said it was a kitchen fire that is under control as of 9 a.m. on April 9.

There were no injuries reported and all employees evacuated safely, per the report.

Officials said the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are closed between 30th Street and 22nd Street.