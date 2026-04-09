Westbound Hillsborough Avenue closed after Yummy House restaurant fire: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the Yummy House restaurant on Hillsborough Avenue.
TFR said it was a kitchen fire that is under control as of 9 a.m. on April 9.
There were no injuries reported and all employees evacuated safely, per the report.
Officials said the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue are closed between 30th Street and 22nd Street.
Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?
Tampa Bay 28 heard from many people on social media who wonder why commercial car washes are still allowed to operate under drought-related water restrictions. Anchor Heather Leigh went out to find the answer.
Why are commercial car washes able to operate as the Tampa Bay area continues to deal with drought?