Hazmat response after gas line rupture causes road closures in Tampa: TFR

Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said Monday afternoon it is on the scene of a gas line rupture caused by construction.

TFR said the incident happened on March 23 on South Boulevard.

According to TFR's social media post, Platt Street is closed from South Edison to South Fielding. South Boulevard is closed in both directions between West Azeele and West Cleveland Streets, as the Hazmat team and TECO mitigate the situation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.