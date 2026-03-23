Hillsborough detention deputy cadet arrested for domestic violence battery: HCSO

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy cadet was arrested for domestic violence battery in Zephyrhills, according to HCSO.

Deputies said Ivan Feliciano Heredia was taken into custody on March 22, a little after 5:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Shelby Lynn Way. Heredia has been employed with the sheriff’s office since Dec. 8, 2025.

"This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hold every member of this agency to the highest standards of conduct, regardless of their tenure. Let me be clear: no one is above the law, and any individual who violates it will be held fully accountable."