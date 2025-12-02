Ybor City crash suspect facing DUI manslaughter charges after toxicology report shows he was impaired

TAMPA, Fla. — The driver suspected in the deadly Ybor City crash could face more prison time after investigators say he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday toxicology results from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) show 22-year-old Silas Sampson had a blood-alcohol level exceeding Florida’s legal limit, along with marijuana in his system, when the crash happened.

RELATED: Ybor City crash survivor shares his story of healing, survivor's guilt

Prosecutors now plan to add multiple charges, including:



Four counts of DUI manslaughter

Five counts of DUI with serious bodily injury

Four counts of fleeing to elude at high speed resulting in injury or death

Three counts of reckless driving with serious injury

10 counts of reckless driving with property damage or injury

10 counts of DUI with property damage or injury

Sampson was already facing charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving with injury and fleeing to elude before the new counts were announced.

Authorities say four people were killed and several others injured in the crash.

“Four people have lost their lives, and several others are still fighting to recover from devastating injuries because of this defendant’s choices. Each victim and grieving family is carrying a burden no one should ever have to bear, and our office stands with them during this painful time. We take impaired driving extremely seriously because it endangers every member of our community. We will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law to deliver justice to these victims and their families," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.