Youngest pirates take over Bayshore for Gasparilla Children’s Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The youngest pirates took center stage Saturday as thousands of children filled the streets of Tampa for the Gasparilla Children’s Parade, the festival’s most family-friendly tradition.

Many of the tiny pirates were ready to go, some too young to understand what was happening, while others already knew the Tampa tradition.

“I catch the beads cause it’s a big event. A lot of people come,” said Isabella.

Tens of thousands of people lined Bayshore Boulevard, with some families settling in early and even catching a nap before the festivities began.

The children’s parade is designed with families in mind, featuring a shorter route and no alcohol. Kristen Colon said that atmosphere appeals to adults as well.

WFTS

“At my age, I feel like this is right up my alley to be with the kids. Have a good time with friends and just less chaos.”

Once the beads started flying, there was still some chaos, and some children came prepared with a strategy.

“I go around and see all the broken ones because I can connect them together again,” said Rowan.

For families who want to do Gasparilla right, having a plan helps. Nadya Reyes said experience makes a difference.

“I’m the OG for this area. We find an area do a pinpoint, send a text.”

Many families said continuing the Gasparilla tradition with the next generation is what keeps them coming back.

“Now that I just moved back to Tampa a couple of years ago, I wanted to show my daughter Tampa and all the traditions, so we’ve been coming with the kids,” said Seneare Rozier.

The children’s parade marks the kickoff to Gasparilla season. The main parade and Pirate Invasion are scheduled for next Saturday at the same location.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home.

