ZooTampa marks record year for manatee care with largest release in history

TAMPA, Fla. — According to ZooTampa, it released a record 26 rehabilitated manatees back into the wild in 2025, marking the most in its history.

The zoo said it still has 19 manatees currently receiving critical care at the David A. Straz Jr. Critical Care Center, the largest nonprofit facility of its kind in the United States. Since opening in 1991, the center has cared for more than 615 manatees in need.

Experts said their work is crucial as manatees in Florida face significant challenges, including seagrass loss and watercraft injuries. In 2025 alone, it is estimated more than 620 manatees died, with 97 of those deaths linked to boat strikes.

"Manatee team is on call 24/7. So, usually a good Samaritan will call the manatees in, and from there they'll determine whether or not they need to be rescued," said Sabrina Miller, an animal care professional with ZooTampa. "Depending on what the manatees' needs are, we come in in the middle of the night so that we can tube them or bottle feed them."

Later this spring, ZooTampa will debut its new Straz Family Manatee Rescue. The facility will feature immersive underwater viewing areas, allowing visitors to see the gentle sea cows up close while learning about the threats they face and the efforts to protect them.

