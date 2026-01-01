1 dead after overnight shooting in Port Richey: PSO

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said deputies are investigating an overnight shooting in Port Richey that left one person dead.

PSO said the shooting happened in the U.S. 19 area of Port Richey at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Deputies said preliminary information indicates an altercation between people known to each other escalated, and gunfire was exchanged.

PSO said before law enforcement arrived on the scene, both parties fled and went to separate hospitals for medical attention.

One of the individuals involved has died, per the report.

Deputies said this appears to be an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.