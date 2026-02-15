Juvenile arrested in Zephyrhills stabbing that left man critically injured: PSO

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Police arrested a juvenile Sunday in connection with a Zephyrhills stabbing that left an adult man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the stabbing incident near Pure Water Way around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said the juvenile stabbed an adult man before fleeing the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both individuals knew each other, according to PSO.

On Sunday, police arrested the juvenile and charged them with attempted homicide while engaged in burglary, vehicle theft, and burglary with aggravated battery, PSO said.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.