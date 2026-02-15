Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsPasco County

Actions

Juvenile arrested in Zephyrhills stabbing that left man critically injured: PSO

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Police arrested a juvenile Sunday in connection with a Zephyrhills stabbing that left an adult man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, according to Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the stabbing incident near Pure Water Way around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said the juvenile stabbed an adult man before fleeing the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both individuals knew each other, according to PSO.

On Sunday, police arrested the juvenile and charged them with attempted homicide while engaged in burglary, vehicle theft, and burglary with aggravated battery, PSO said.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said five people are dead after a shooting in a Sarasota neighborhood, including a suspect authorities say may be connected to a double homicide in Fort Lauderdale.

5 dead in Sarasota shooting ID'd, linked to Ft. Lauderdale double homicide: SCSO

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.