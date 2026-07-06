1 dead after tree falls on home in Pasco County: PSO

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO) deputies are investigating a fatal incident in Zephyrhills after a tree fell on a home on Monday afternoon.

PSO said the death investigation is happening in the Brisk Drive area of Zephyrhills.

Deputies responded shortly before 4:30 p.m., after receiving reports of a tree collapsing onto a residence, PSO said.

Deputies, alongside Pasco County Fire Rescue, found one person dead in the home when they arrived on the scene.

PSO said "the incident does not appear to be criminal in nature."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.