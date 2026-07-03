Land O' Lakes veterans dedicate American flag that once flew over U.S. Capitol after months-long effort

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. — A group of veterans in Land O' Lakes celebrated a hard-fought victory Friday morning as they officially dedicated an American flag at their neighborhood clubhouse after months of working to get a flagpole installed.

The ceremony at Medley at Club Angeline came just ahead of Independence Day and marked the culmination of a community effort that began earlier this year when veterans asked developer Lennar for permission to install a flagpole. Residents even offered to pay for it themselves, but the request was initially denied.

After Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler looked into the issue in February, Lennar reversed course, approved the project and agreed to cover the cost of the flagpole.

The flagpole was installed in June, and on Friday, dozens of residents gathered as an American flag that once flew over the U.S. Capitol was raised over the clubhouse while the community sang "The Star-Spangled Banner."

"250 years as a nation, we raised our flag at Angeline, and I know the community is proud we have such great support," said Marine veteran Ed Michelson, one of the leaders of the effort.

The dedication also included the placement of a time capsule. Retired Army Colonel Brian O'Neil contributed one of his military patches and reflected on what the moment meant to him.

"As I told my wife and a lot of people here in the community, if I could keep serving in the Army, I certainly would. But the time was to retire. But It's a great community here, and this dedication of the flagpole is just phenomenal. That we can finally put that up and look at Old Glory every day."

O'Neil comes from a family of military service. His wife of 36 years, Melissa, served as an Army nurse, and their son also served in the military.

"I love this nation, I love this country, and I give myself goosebumps talking about it. And then to have a community full of veterans that support one another. This community is amazing," Melissa said.

With the flag now officially dedicated, residents are turning their attention to celebrating the Fourth of July. The community planned a golf cart parade and other festivities as residents celebrated America's 250th anniversary.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.