Fatal house fire in Zephyrhills under investigation: PCFR

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A person died after firefighters pulled them from a burning home in Zephyrhills Thursday evening, where crews found heavy fire and smoke upon arrival.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR), crews responded to a working structure fire in the 5000 block of 23rd Street in the Zephyr Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters were told someone was still inside the home and immediately entered the structure. Crews located the person, removed them from the home, and transported them to a hospital with critical injuries.

The patient later died at the hospital.