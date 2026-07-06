Cyclists welcome new Suncoast Trail bridges aimed at improving safety in Pasco County

LUTZ, Fla. — For many cyclists, riding is about freedom, fitness and enjoying the outdoors. But sharing the road with vehicles is a risk many riders say they think about every time they head out.

As construction continues on new pedestrian and bicycle bridges along the Suncoast Trail in Pasco County, experienced cyclists say the projects will make some of the trail's most dangerous crossings much safer.

WFTS

Roly Hernandez knows those dangers firsthand.

The longtime cyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle in 2013.

"I got three fractures in my back, dislocated shoulder, broken finger," Hernandez said. "I got something, big hole here."

Earlier this year, fellow cyclist Eddie Mullally was also struck after a driver turned in front of him while he was riding.

"I still got a few little scabs and scars from it," Mullally said. "But I'm lucky."

To avoid heavy traffic as much as possible, both men ride the Suncoast Trail frequently. Still, they say there are several locations where cyclists must cross busy roadways, including State Road 54.

"The cars are flying there, so it's been dangerous there," Mullally said.

"We have the green light to cross, but cars are not paying attention and they don't stop when they need to stop," Hernandez added.

That crossing is expected to become much safer with the construction of a new pedestrian and bicycle bridge that will carry trail users over State Road 54.

FDOT

However, during construction, the trailhead on the north side of the highway is closed.

"It will be worth it," Mullally said. "It's going to be a lot safer."

Pasco County officials recommend cyclists use the Upper Tampa Bay Trail trailhead on Lutz Lake Fern Road as an alternate access point while work continues.

Another pedestrian and bicycle bridge is also under construction at State Road 52. Together, the two bridge projects represent a $20 million investment by the state to improve safety along the Suncoast Trail.

Hernandez hopes another bridge will eventually be built where the trail crosses Ridge Road.

"That one is super, super dangerous because the cars are coming fast," he said.

The bridges at State Road 52 and State Road 54 are both expected to open next year.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.