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12-year-old boy riding electric skateboard dies after being hit by truck in Wesley Chapel: FHP

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WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy has succumbed to fatal injuries suffered during a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wesley Chapel.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on April 21, when a Ford F250, driven by a 45-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was heading northbound on Windstar Circle within the Crosswinds Subdivision.  FHP said the truck turned west onto Moonrise Way, when the 12-year-old boy, who was riding a V6 Pro Electric Skateboard was heading eastbound. 

According to the report, the boy entered the path of the truck. 

The child was transported to an area hospital where he later died, after being hit by the truck, per FHP.

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