10-year-old on bicycle seriously injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Hudson: FHP

HUDSON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 10-year-old on a bicycle was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Hudson.

FHP said the child was attempting to cross the highway on his bicycle at 7611 SR-52 around noon June 12 when he entered the path of a vehicle traveling on SR-52 and was struck. The bicyclist was thrown into the path of a second vehicle and was struck a second time by a pickup truck.

FHP said the child had serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.