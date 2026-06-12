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10-year-old on bicycle seriously injured after being struck by 2 vehicles in Hudson: FHP

10-year-old struck by 2 vehicles in Hudson
FHP
10-year-old struck by 2 vehicles in Hudson
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HUDSON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 10-year-old on a bicycle was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles in Hudson.

FHP said the child was attempting to cross the highway on his bicycle at 7611 SR-52 around noon June 12 when he entered the path of a vehicle traveling on SR-52 and was struck.  The bicyclist was thrown into the path of a second vehicle and was struck a second time by a pickup truck.

FHP said the child had serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.

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