2 boats collide, 1 person hospitalized after verbal altercation near Durney Key, officials say

One person was hospitalized after two boats collided near Durney Key on Sunday after a verbal altercation between groups on separate boats, authorities say.

The investigation remains active.

The Pasco County incident involved a 21-foot offshore yacht with four people aboard and a 15-foot Carolina skiff with two people aboard, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials. FWC, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Port Richey Police Department all responded to the incident, officials said.

As the verbal altercation escalated, "events subsequently unfolded that resulted in the vessels colliding," FWC officials said Monday.

Port Richey Police Department officials said preliminary reports indicate one of the boats swerved toward the other, causing "a collision which caused it to over turn and the occupants to be ejected."

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, police said.

FWC officials said Monday no arrests had been made and asked anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information, photographs, or video of the incident to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

Port Richey Fire Department

"We remind our boating community to operate in a safe and careful manner to avoid preventable crashes such as these and to dial 9-1-1 to report unsafe or dangerous boating situations or life threatening emergencies," Port Richey Police Department officials said in the post.

The Port Richey Fire Department issued the following safety reminder after the incident:

"Always remain alert, maintain a safe speed and distance from other vessels, wear a properly fitted life jacket when appropriate, and make sure you have the necessary safety equipment onboard.

If you encounter an emergency or witness an unsafe situation on the water, dial 9-1-1. Quick notification can help emergency crews respond as quickly as possible.

Stay safe and look out for one another on the water."