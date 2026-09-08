ZEPHRYHILLS, Fla. — A Pasco County couple lost everything in a recent fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home in Zephyrhills around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Steve Sims said he took his dog, Zeus, for a walk and then took him to the dog park.

When he returned, his home was on fire.

"I saw a little fire and I thought, that looks like a solo stove, but it has to be behind my place. It can’t be our place," he said.

WATCH: Pasco County couple loses home after fire sparked by lithium-ion battery

Couple loses everything in house fire

Ring cameras captured Steve grabbing a hose and trying to put out the fire.

He said he later realized it was not his safest option and he should have backed immediately away from the flames.

His wife, Rebecca, was able to get out of the home safely.

"Flames were rolling out of the carport at that point in time, smoke coming out of all the eaves. It was rolling pretty good by then," said his neighbor Rick Vawter.

The couple lost everything in the fire, including Rebecca's prosthetic leg.

Nearly two years ago, she lost her left leg after suffering from a blood clot. The fire also destroyed a lift she uses to get around her home.

"We've had too much bad luck," Steve said.

Firefighters determined the fire was started by a lithium-ion battery in a shed near the home.

WFTS

Steve said he had landscaping equipment charging in his shed.

"Electric blower and a weed-eater and drill, they had the same batteries and I had those plugged in. I had switched the battery in the morning because they come and they mow on Mondays," said Steve.

His neighbor, Rick Vawter, created a GoFundme page to raise money for the couple. It is helping with necessities and to help the couple rebuild.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.