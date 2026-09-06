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Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered man last seen in New Port Richey

David Neff, 53, was last seen Saturday evening in the Teak Street area, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
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Pasco Sheriff's Office
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NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in New Port Richey, according to the agency.

David Neff, 53, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the Teak Street area, deputies said.

According to PSO, Neff is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

PSO said he was last seen wearing a red tie-dye shirt and jean shorts.

Deputies believe Neff may be driving a white Ford E-350 van bearing Florida tag AK90TP.

Anyone with information about Neff's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit a tip through the agency's website.

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Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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