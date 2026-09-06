Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered man last seen in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in New Port Richey, according to the agency.

David Neff, 53, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the Teak Street area, deputies said.

According to PSO, Neff is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

PSO said he was last seen wearing a red tie-dye shirt and jean shorts.

Deputies believe Neff may be driving a white Ford E-350 van bearing Florida tag AK90TP.

Anyone with information about Neff's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit a tip through the agency's website.