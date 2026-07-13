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Fatal crash shut down southbound I-75 near SR-56 in Pasco County: FHP

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A fatal crash shut down southbound Interstate 75 in Pasco County late Sunday, forcing drivers off the highway near State Road 56.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are investigating the crash near Milepost 274 on southbound I-75.

Officials said all southbound traffic was being diverted onto SR-56 while the investigation continues.

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