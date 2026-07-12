Woman injured after crashing into utility pole guide wires in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old New Port Richey woman was injured Sunday morning after losing control of her vehicle on U.S. Highway 19 in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the woman was driving a Mazda CX30 northbound on U.S. Highway 19 around 9:25 a.m. when she lost control while passing through the intersection of Sunray Drive.

The SUV traveled onto the northeast shoulder and struck a ditch, a concrete sidewalk and guide wires supporting a utility pole, FHP said.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.