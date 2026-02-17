Pasco County Fair celebrates 79 years of agricultural tradition

DADE CITY, Fla. — For nearly eight decades, Pasco County has celebrated its heritage and agricultural focus at the Pasco County Fair.

The fair is back this week, continuing a tradition that dates to 1948. Now in its 79th year, the annual event highlights the county’s agricultural roots while bringing generations of families together.

It is almost showtime for 15-year-old Kristen Vanderkrake and her steer, Blackjack.

“He’s pretty good. He does have his moments where he doesn’t like cooperate. But other than that, he’s a pretty well-behaved steer.”

As it has been for decades, the steer show remains a central part of the Pasco County Fair. Kristen said working with her animal provides more than competition experience.

“Working with my steer when I’m stressed out calms me down. It’s like an escape from school and all of that sort of stuff.”

Members of 4H and Future Farmers of America show animals they have raised and cared for throughout the year, from chickens to rabbits to steers that will later be auctioned.

“I did rabbits starting off and then I immediately went to steers, and I love it," Kristen said.

This year’s theme is “Take a Trip Down Memory Lane,” reflecting the fair’s long history. Fair Chairman Tracy Thompson said the event connects today’s youth with past generations.

“I was going through old photos of the fair from the 50s and 60s, and there were a lot of pictures, especially in the barn showing their animals. And now those kids are seeing their granddads in those pictures.”

Thompson showed off one of the first fair programs from 1948 and a photograph of the fair’s five founding fathers.

“The traditions are deep here. The traditions are deep. I mean, we are celebrating 79 years. And I’m sure those founding fathers would be amazed with how far we’ve come.”

In addition to livestock shows, the Pasco County Fair features food vendors, games, carnival rides and live entertainment.

While some traditions have evolved, organizers say the focus on agriculture remains.

“We used to have the Citrus industry that was huge. Then that kind of bulled over into the cattle industry, the hay industry, different farms and whatnot. We do our best to keep that going at the Pasco County Fair," said fair president Kevin Corrigan.

The Pasco County Fair is held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52 in Dade City. Gates typically open at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends, though hours vary by day. General admission is about $10 for adults, with discounted tickets for children and seniors. Ride wristbands and special promotions are available on select days.

The fair runs through Sunday.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

