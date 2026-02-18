Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pasco deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl from Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Holiday.

PSO said Marissa Morton was last seen on Feb. 17 around 11:50 a.m. in the area of US Highway 19 and Sunway Drive.

Morton is 5 feet 2 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black shorts.

If you have any information on Morton's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102.

