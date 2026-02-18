Pasco deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl from Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Holiday.
PSO said Marissa Morton was last seen on Feb. 17 around 11:50 a.m. in the area of US Highway 19 and Sunway Drive.
Morton is 5 feet 2 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black shorts.
If you have any information on Morton's whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102.
Son remembers mother who was one of four victims killed at Sarasota County home
Olga Greinert was one of four people shot and killed at a home in Sarasota County on February 10. Eldar Greinert, Olga's youngest child, recounts to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone the moments deputies broke the news of her death.