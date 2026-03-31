5 adults, 2 children rescued from small boat in Port Richey: PRFD

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Port Richey Fire Department rescued five adults and two children from a vessel taking on water near the Pithlachascotee River on Sunday.

Officials said crews arrived on the scene to find the small boat taking on water near the entrance of the channel. First responders said everyone onboard was wearing life jackets, which played a critical role in their safety.

All seven occupants were transported to Nick's Park. The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the small boat as a navigational hazard.