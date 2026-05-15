Dupree Gardens helped shape the history of Land O’ Lakes

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Hidden in the heart of Land O’ Lakes are the remaining traces of what was once a popular Florida roadside attraction — Dupree Gardens.

During the 1940s and 1950s, visitors from across the state traveled to see the sprawling gardens known for its natural beauty. Today, much of the original landscaping is gone, replaced over the decades by residential development and growing neighborhoods.

Still, pieces of the historic landmark remain.

An historic plaque now marks what used to be the front entrance to the gardens, offering a reminder of the site’s significance to the community’s early history. Nearby, the original stone gatehouse still stands, one of the few visible structures left from the once-famous destination.

The gardens were originally part of a privately owned 900-acre estate. At its peak, Dupree Gardens became so well known that the area was first named Dupree Gardens.

As the community grew and land was sold, the name was officially changed to Land O’ Lakes.

While much of the gardens no longer exist, the remaining landmarks continue to connect residents to a unique chapter of local history and serve as a reminder of the area’s transformation over the last several decades.