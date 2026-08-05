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5 arrested after drug-trafficking bust on group in Pasco County tied to Sinaloa Cartel: FBI Tampa

FBI Tampa operation
FBI Tampa
FBI Tampa operation
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FLORIDA — FBI Tampa said it was able to disrupt drug trafficking organization operating out of Pasco County on Wednesday morning.

In a post on social media on Aug. 5, FBI Tampa said five people were arrested.

Officials said the group has connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, a syndicate described as "violent," with "far‑reaching criminal activity."

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

A Sarasota County teacher and her family lose nearly everything in a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started from a lightning strike.

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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