5 arrested after drug-trafficking bust on group in Pasco County tied to Sinaloa Cartel: FBI Tampa

FLORIDA — FBI Tampa said it was able to disrupt drug trafficking organization operating out of Pasco County on Wednesday morning.
In a post on social media on Aug. 5, FBI Tampa said five people were arrested.
Officials said the group has connections to the Sinaloa Cartel, a syndicate described as "violent," with "far‑reaching criminal activity."
Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire
A Sarasota County teacher and her family lose nearly everything in a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started from a lightning strike.
Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire