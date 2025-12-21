Accident involving a vehicle and motorcycle in SR-56 area in Wesley Chapel: PSO

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PSO) said it is assisting Florida Highway Patrol and Pasco County Fire Rescue with a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Saturday.

According to PSO, the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. in the SR-56 area of Wesley Chapel.

Florida Highway Patrol is working the investigation, PSO said.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.