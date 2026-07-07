Dade City nurse says CPR training helped save roofer struck by lightning

DADE CITY, Fla. — A Dade City nurse says instinct and training took over after a roofer was struck by lightning while working outside her home Monday afternoon.

The roofer was one of two people hospitalized after separate lightning strikes in Pasco County as storms moved through the area.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," homeowner Sadie Collura said.

A roofing crew was working on Collura's home in the Lake Jovita community when the storm rolled in. She said she felt compelled to check on the workers.

"I knew the guys were out here working. So, I really just felt the Lord lead me to go outside. I Ran outside and sure enough one of the guys was hit right under my tree," she said.

The roofer was not on the roof when he was struck. He was standing near a tree in the yard, where the bark showed where the lightning had struck.

With heavy rain still falling, Collura immediately began CPR. She performed chest compressions while the man's co-workers assisted with rescue breaths until paramedics arrived.

Asked if her nursing background simply kicked into action, Collura said, "I guess. As a nurse, you just do what nurses do. It's just kind of second nature. I can't say I've been in a situation like this before. I was in a hospital setting. He didn't look great, so I just checked for pulses, and we went to town."

WFTS

Just minutes later, another lightning strike on Wilson Street across town sent a second man to the hospital.

The back-to-back incidents are another reminder that Florida remains one of the most dangerous states in the nation for lightning. The state averages about 10 lightning deaths and roughly 30 injuries each year, with more than half of those killed caught outside in open areas.

Officials said the roofer was hospitalized in critical condition. The second victim suffered less serious injuries.

Collura said the experience shows that anyone can suddenly become someone's first responder and that knowing CPR can make all the difference.

When asked if she believed she saved the roofer's life, Collura said, "I wouldn't say I saved his life. I would say the Lord saved his life and I was just a vessel for him."



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.