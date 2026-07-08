Woman arrested for DUI after crashing car into building, deputy patrol car: FHP

HUDSON, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 32-year-old woman after she drove recklessly with two young children in her car.

FHP said a Pasco deputy spotted Kari Lynn Roumeliotis speeding and running a stop sign around 3 a.m. on July 7 near U.S. 19 in Hudson. Officials said she stopped for the deputy but then drove away into the parking lot of Hudson Chiropractic and Rehabilitation on Old Dixie Highway.

In her attempt to drive away, Roumeliotis struck a wall, then reversed into a PSO deputy's patrol SUV. FHP said Roumeliotis showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking mixed tequila drinks before driving. Authorities said she failed a field sobriety test.

According to investigators, breath tests later measured her blood alcohol level at 0.134 and 0.140. Authorities said her driver's license was already revoked from a prior DUI conviction in December 2025.

Her children, ages five and nine, were in the back seat during the incident, and her boyfriend was in the front passenger seat. Officials said the children were released to the boyfriend's custody. Investigators filed a report with the Department of Children and Families after learning there was already an open case involving the family.

PSO charged Roumeliotis with multiple charges, including DUI with minors in the vehicle, DUI causing property damage, and driving while license revoked.