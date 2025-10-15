All lanes reopened after 5-vehicle crash on I-75 in Pasco County

PASCO CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a five-vehicle crash shut down lanes on I-75 for multiple hours in Pasco County.
FHP said all five vehicles involved were traveling southbound on I-75, south of SR-54, shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.
One of the five vehicles was slowing or stopped in the center lane without lights on, waiting to change lanes. A second vehicle approached the first and moved to the outside lane to avoid a crash, which FHP said resulted in all five vehicles colliding.
FHP said all five drivers received non-life-threatening injuries, with only one driver being transported to the hospital.
One of the five vehicles, a flatbed commercial vehicle, overturned during the collisions, resulting in multiple lane closures on the interstate highway.
FHP said all lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.
