Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Bicyclist killed in Pasco County crash on Shady Hills Road: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a bicyclist died after a Pasco County crash in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

FHP said a Lexus sedan driven by an 18-year-old Hudson man was headed southbound on Shady Hills Road around 1 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a 60-year-old Spring Hill woman riding a bicycle just south of Little Ranch Road, in the middle of the roadway.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

Pinellas Park Airbnb shooting sparks short-term rentals debate

Neighbors express concern over safety and lack of oversight after deadly officer-involved shooting at short-term rental.

Man killed in Pinellas Park Airbnb standoff identified, shooting sparks debate over short-term rentals

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.