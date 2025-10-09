Bicyclist killed in Pasco County crash on Shady Hills Road: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a bicyclist died after a Pasco County crash in the early morning hours of Oct. 8.

FHP said a Lexus sedan driven by an 18-year-old Hudson man was headed southbound on Shady Hills Road around 1 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a 60-year-old Spring Hill woman riding a bicycle just south of Little Ranch Road, in the middle of the roadway.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.