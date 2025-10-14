New courthouse space aims to bring privacy and dignity to victims seeking protection

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Filing a domestic violence injunction can be one of the most stressful and frightening experiences a person faces. Now, there is a new place designed to make that process more private and secure.

Mickenzie Humphrey never expected to become a voice for survivors of domestic violence. But when she was asked to take part in the grand opening of Pasco County’s new Empowerment Room, she decided it was time to share her story.

“Not everyone is able to speak about this so I just hope I am able to give someone that courage,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey says she was just 18 with a 1-year-old child when she found the strength to leave a violent relationship. When she arrived at the courthouse to file for a domestic violence injunction, she says the process felt overwhelming.

“You are given a packet of about 50-100 pages and you are told to complete it. I was very scared. I was alone and they hand you the thing and they don’t give you any direction. ‘Here you go. Fill this out,’” she said.

That kind of traumatic experience led Pasco County officials to open the Empowerment Room at the West Pasco Judicial Center. The space is private and secure, designed for people who need to file emergency court documents, often related to domestic violence. It also includes a small play area for children, allowing parents to focus on getting help.

Kelly Sinn, CEO of Sunrise Domestic and Sexual Violence Center, said the new room could help save lives.

“Having a private space where you can share some pretty specific stories with advocates and support staff is really important because they do feel safe. They do feel secure and those are paramount things that a survivor needs,” Sinn said. “The majority of domestic violence homicides happen once the victim has made the decision to leave.”

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says it has received nearly 10,000 domestic-related calls so far this year, resulting in about 2,100 domestic violence injunctions.

Statewide, Florida courts issued more than 77,000 domestic violence injunctions last year, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In the Tampa Bay region, law enforcement agencies collectively report tens of thousands of domestic-related incidents annually, with Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties among the highest in the state.

Humphrey said she hopes the new Empowerment Room will help others find the courage to seek safety.

“You are very vulnerable when you come through those doors. You are very scared. So, to have that safe space and that safe spot for them to speak and not here speaking about your entire life in front of other people. It’s a win,” she said.

The new room in New Port Richey follows a similar space already open at the courthouse on Pasco County’s east side.



