Police seek new leads in cold case of missing New Port Richey woman

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department (NPRPD) hopes to find new leads in the disappearance of a woman who went missing 10 years ago.

NPRPD said Brook Lynn Peck has been missing since October 2015.

Peck had laid out clothing for a scheduled court appearance the day before she disappeared.

Peck was 21 years old when she went missing in 2015.

In 2022, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler spoke with Peck's aunt, Paulette Joel, who hoped to find closure.

“Pretty much anything right now is better than not knowing because of all these years that have gone by. And it’s hard because you live with yourself, not knowing. I mean, you try not to think about it. But at the end of the day, you can’t forget that she existed," Joel said.

NPRPD said they explored leads with Peck's involvement in sex work and struggles with substance abuse, but those leads "have not provided any answers."

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing between 100 and 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said she has several distinctive tattoos, including a large clock on her right chest, a large skull on her left chest, writing across her upper chest, tattoos on both wrists, her left thigh and her ear.

She also has multiple facial piercings.

Anyone with information regarding Peck's disappearance is urged to contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550.