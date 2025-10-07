Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police look to identify suspects after stabbing incident involving screwdriver: New Port Richey police

(Source: Raycom Media)
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The New Port Richey Police Department is looking to identify four suspects in a stabbing incident at a Main Street Food Mart.

Officers said four unidentified individuals got into a physical altercation with a male victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.

According to police, one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a screwdriver during the altercation.

Officials posted photos to Facebook, urging anyone who knows the identity of the suspects to contact Det. David Crowell at 727-232-8909.

